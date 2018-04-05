Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6252481256551 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CZNC has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Citizens & Northern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.

