Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect J.Jill (JILL) Share Price

Media headlines about J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J.Jill earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8930074446768 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:JILL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 427,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

