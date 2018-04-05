News (NWS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about News (NASDAQ:NWS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.0116855721552 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get News alerts:

News stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 330,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,426. The company has a market capitalization of $9,323.81, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. News has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “News (NWS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-news-nws-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.