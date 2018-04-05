Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nike (NYSE:NKE) Share Price

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the footwear maker an impact score of 45.7742456486462 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 4,603,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,292. The company has a market capitalization of $108,516.82, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

