Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Waste Connections (WCN) Share Price

Media headlines about Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 742,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,521. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18,986.56, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

