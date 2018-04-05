Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Headlines about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6431050078717 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $68,872.09, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $290,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $105,230.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,225 shares of company stock worth $50,239,974. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

