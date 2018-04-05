Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExxonMobil (XOM) Share Price

Press coverage about ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExxonMobil earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8396796053119 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 14,192,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,894.38, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExxonMobil (XOM) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-exxonmobil-xom-share-price.html.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.