Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Henderson Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.6005189563292 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Henderson Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 827,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,990. Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6,459.09, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-janus-henderson-group-jhg-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.