Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Price

News stories about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6086903439424 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.07.

MHK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.50. The stock had a trading volume of 830,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,169.95, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $223.99 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $344,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $214,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

