Procera Networks (PKT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about Procera Networks (NASDAQ:PKT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Procera Networks earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.2897773383873 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Procera Networks has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-procera-networks-pkt-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Procera Networks

Procera Networks, Inc is a provider of subscriber experience assurance (SEA) solutions designed for network operators around the world. The Company’s PacketLogic solutions enable network operators to gain insights, make decisions, and take actions to ensure a quality experience for Internet connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Procera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.