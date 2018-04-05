Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Price

Media headlines about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServiceNow earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.1699504605863 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 1,759,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28,261.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.88, a PEG ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $546.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $246,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total value of $2,798,287.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,308 shares of company stock valued at $89,959,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

