Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sprint (S) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sprint (NYSE:S) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sprint earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 46.0657344416052 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sprint alerts:

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sprint to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $5.00 price objective on Sprint and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr cut Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Shares of Sprint stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 9,652,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,855.07, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sprint’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 5,161,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $29,316,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,898,222 shares of company stock valued at $130,935,436. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sprint (S) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sprint-s-stock-price.html.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.