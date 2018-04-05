Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Share Price

Headlines about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1256161723287 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,417. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $20,511.81, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tenaris from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

