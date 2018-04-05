Wendys (WEN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wendys earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.253844488342 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,048.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Wendys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

