Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) Stock Price

Headlines about Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9527193220514 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Eagle Rock Energy Partners Company Profile

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

