GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News articles about GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2,939.73, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.62. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,357.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $192.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

