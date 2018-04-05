Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MoSys (MOSY) Share Price

News articles about MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MoSys earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 45.8202490098594 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MOSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 27,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,557. MoSys has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 110.60% and a negative net margin of 120.65%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

