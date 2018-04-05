Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price

News headlines about Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oil States International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6981927622266 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 743,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,853. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,551.39, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $152,807,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

