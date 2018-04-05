Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Stock Price

Media coverage about TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8433108195512 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.52 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

In other news, insider Laird Landmann bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 138,688 shares of company stock valued at $767,122 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

