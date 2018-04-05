Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Share Price

Media stories about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1707231673165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Tower has a 52-week low of $120.44 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,345.15, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock worth $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

