Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price

News stories about Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8002534062826 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.75 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 7,517,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,347.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

