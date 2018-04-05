Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iqvia (IQV) Stock Price

Media stories about Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iqvia earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 45.6614562960035 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.02.

IQV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 845,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,011. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19,935.61, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $94,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

