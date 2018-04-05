Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxar Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4284814627435 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.85 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

MAXR opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2,555.19 and a PE ratio of 21.32.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $429.23 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

