Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Share Price

Media coverage about Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Red Lion Hotels earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.267753897929 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:RLH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. equities analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLH. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

