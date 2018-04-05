Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price

News articles about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8742956618598 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 2,766,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,438. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121,212.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-amgen-amgn-stock-price.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.