Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.3786064377452 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Image Sensing Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

ISNS stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.14, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.33. Image Sensing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

