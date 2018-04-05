Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Monroe Capital (MRCC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monroe Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9409526907077 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MRCC opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $251.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. BidaskClub lowered Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 27,367 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

