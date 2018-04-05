Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Share Price

News stories about Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sussex Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.581963629851 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145. The stock has a market cap of $237.89, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sussex Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.94%. equities analysts forecast that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Sussex Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sussex Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sussex Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $58,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,677.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

