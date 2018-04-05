Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price

News stories about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.599651200126 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 1,358,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,823. The firm has a market cap of $15,260.16, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Linen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $159,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $160,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

