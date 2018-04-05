Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Stock Price

News articles about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4740881626589 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 3,188,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,710. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18,436.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $193,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $285,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,365.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,209 shares of company stock worth $13,931,482. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

