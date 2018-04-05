Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ditech (WAC) Stock Price

News articles about Ditech (NYSE:WAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ditech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1691310175218 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ditech stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 641,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Ditech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 25,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $268,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corp., formerly Walter Investment Management Corp., is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

