Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00

Media coverage about Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland’s Home earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.3339507615577 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland’s Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $12.50 target price on shares of Kirkland’s Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland’s Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

KIRK traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 185,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,371. The firm has a market cap of $155.03, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11. Kirkland’s Home has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.59 million. Kirkland’s Home had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s Home will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirkland’s Home news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland’s Home Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

