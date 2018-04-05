New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York & Company, Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1285580262342 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on New York & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NWY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,688. The stock has a market cap of $231.25, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. New York & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

