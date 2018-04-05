Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price

Media coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7853864963437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 7,864,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $197,797.97, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-procter-gamble-pg-share-price.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.