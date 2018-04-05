Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quaker Chemical (KWR) Share Price

News articles about Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quaker Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.2845608812683 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,953.86, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.98 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.47%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP Joseph F. Matrange sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $61,669.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $200,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,186 shares of company stock worth $1,399,442. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

