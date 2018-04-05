Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Price

News articles about Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whiting Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.0673781918744 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NYSE WLL opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $2,976.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

