Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Broadcom (BRCM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 45.4434258334923 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:BRCM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,521,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,373,016. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.51.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

