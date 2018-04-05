CarMax (KMX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.636648085774 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,004. CarMax has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10,843.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $1,435,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,640.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,344 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

