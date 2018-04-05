CGI Group (GIB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CGI Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.4217467050064 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get CGI Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,422. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,750.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 20,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cgi-group-gib-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.