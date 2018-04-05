Dover (NYSE:DOV) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Dover (NYSE:DOV) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.839106528396 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of DOV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,881. Dover has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14,900.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Burns acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.10. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $183,611.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

