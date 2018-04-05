News headlines about iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 47.3122863564641 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 647,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,892. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.97 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ishares-msci-cntry-asa-jpn-idx-fnd-etf-aaxj-stock-price.html.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.