Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Stock Price

Media stories about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2351824390134 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on PIR. Vetr lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

PIR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $141,497. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

