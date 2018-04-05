Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price

News articles about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2949486033359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $2,371.87, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73). The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 2,100.80%. research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONCE shares. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

