Alico (ALCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.3753808160085 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALCO. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alico has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

