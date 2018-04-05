Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Share Price

News articles about Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brighthouse Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3703680270439 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 760,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,758. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

