Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EastGroup Properties (EGP) Share Price

News coverage about EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EastGroup Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8685028582377 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,813.50, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $95.03.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

