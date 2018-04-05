FreightCar America (RAIL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media coverage about FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FreightCar America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3394284257292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 74,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,825. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

