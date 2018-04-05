Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Stock Price

News headlines about Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Investors Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.0605663488773 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ ISBC remained flat at $$13.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,762,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,072. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $4,045.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 50,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,400. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

