Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth R.E. Inv. earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4000915521466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,160.72, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $32.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Elflein purchased 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,672 shares of company stock valued at $52,752. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

