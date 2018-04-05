Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sanofi (SNY) Share Price

News headlines about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5578596139467 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 979,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99,144.71, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $1.8609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sanofi-sny-share-price.html.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.